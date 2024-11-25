High bacteria levels causes San Diego beach closures

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Beachgoers are being warned of unhealthy amounts of bacteria impacting water contamination levels, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

The following locations have been issued water contact closures due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:



Imperial Beach Shoreline, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive through north of Carnation Avenue

Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge due to cross boundary flows

In addition to the closures, water contact advisories have been issued at the following beaches due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

Cardiff State Beach, San Elijo Lagoon Outlet

Mission Beach, South Mission Beach Jetty

La Jolla, Children's Pool

La Jolla, La Jolla Cove Beachline

Tourmaline Surf Park - Pacific Beach, Tourmaline Surf Park

Ocean Beach - Dog Beach, San Diego River outlet to 300' south

Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south of Avenida Lunar

For more information on water contamination in San Diego County, visit sdbeachinfo.com.