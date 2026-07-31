Heat advisory sends beachgoers to Mission Beach, but lifeguards warn of dangerous surf conditions

MISSION BEACH (KGTV)- A heat advisory went into effect at 10 a.m. for coastal and inland communities, sending crowds to Mission Beach to escape the hotter temperatures further inland. But while the ocean is offering relief from the heat, a high surf advisory also remains in effect — and lifeguards are warning that the dangerous surf conditions can turn serious fast.

Lifeguards are reminding beachgoers that even experienced swimmers can get caught off guard by strong rip currents or unexpectedly large waves. They are urging people to swim near a lifeguard tower, never turn their back on the ocean, and keep a close eye on kids playing near the water.

The busy beach is also bringing a boost to local businesses. Families heading to the coast are stopping at local restaurants and shops, and business owners say summer is typically their busiest time of year.

Skyler McManus, manager of Hamel's Surf Shop, said the season has been especially strong.

"We're getting lucky this year because we didn't get hit hard with May gray, June gloom, and also adorably known as fogust sometimes we get, but no it's been clearing up early, literally it's the perfect conditions to come down here and cool off and what better way to do that at the beach," McManus said.

With the hot weather expected to continue through the weekend, officials expect the beaches to only get busier. McManus said the foot traffic is expected to continue at least until kids start heading back to school.

"We're getting close to the end of summer as far as kids going back to school and such, I'm seeing people coming from Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico everyone is kind of doing their last little trips before everything starts all over again, so everyone is trying to get down here have a good time and SD is good for that especially if we're getting blessed with this weather," McManus said.

Lifeguards say to enjoy cooling off at the beach this weekend, but to do so safely and pay close attention to the conditions.

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