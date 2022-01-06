Hearing held over San Diego Unified's vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Unified School District and the "Let Them Choose" group were back in court Thursday over the district's vaccine mandate.

One of the lawyers representing the group “Let Them Choose” claimed the district intends on enforcing its vaccine mandate despite a recent ruling in their case.

Lee Andelin, a lawyer with the group that filed a lawsuit over San Diego Unified School District's vaccine mandate, said they want to call "the judge's attention to the fact that the district has been sending out messages that it intends to enforce its vaccine mandate, which of course the judge had held as unlawful and not only that they are planning to implement another mandate, which would be equally unlawful.”

The judge had already ruled in favor of "Let Them Choose" and said under the law the district could not implement the mandate.

But according to the judge, that document outlining the judgment has not yet been signed, which means the district was not in contempt.

This comes as San Diego Unified announced that it has suspended all off-season athletic practices for the rest of the month due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Andelin, who is part of Aannestad, Andelin, & Corn, said after the judgment is signed the district could file an appeal which could cause some problems.

"If the district is able to tie this case up in appeal for a year and have the judgment stayed then essentially our victory is hollow and they win by delaying," Andelin said.

He added that in the end, they believe it’s only hurting the students.

"The students are going to be coming back from break soon, and they need to know, 'are we going to be able to go to school or are we going to be in distance learning again? Do we have to get the vaccine?'" said Andelin.

ABC10News has reached out to the San Diego Unified School District for their reaction to what happened during the hearing and is still waiting to hear back.