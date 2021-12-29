Winter break offers vaccine outreach opportunity to SDUSD students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Members of the Latino Health Coalition and Alliance San Diego spent a recent day going door to door in Logan Heights, talking to families with kids in San Diego Unified about all things COVID-related, especially vaccines.

The outreach is part of a program that's running through winter break and is targeting people living in neighborhoods with low vaccination rates. Many times those neighborhoods are also communities of color, lower-income, or with a higher population of recent immigrants.

Those behind the program say it's not about convincing people to get vaccinated, but rather making sure they have the information needed to make the best decision for them.

Staff members are also talking to families about testing.

During the month of January, SDUSD has partnered with UC San Diego and Sharp Health to offer vaccine clinics at schools.

There are also several health centers all over the city where families can get vaccinated.

Bottom line, outreach workers say it's about making sure people know what's available.

If you'd like more information about the COVID-19 resources available to SDUSD students and families you can go the the district's website https://sandiegounified.org/.