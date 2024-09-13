Hate crimes rise 39% in San Diego County, according to new SANDAG report

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hate crimes in San Diego County have surged 39% from 2022, according to SANDAG’s annual crime report. The report highlights incidents like pellet gun shootings and antisemitic vandalism in Hillcrest as part of the troubling trend.

One incident at a Hillcrest LGBTQ+ bar left several injured, with San Diego Police still investigating. Eddie Reynoso, who was working at Rich's Nightclub in May when he was struck by a pellet, shared his close call with ABC 10News.

“When I got hit, I thought I was shot by a bullet. You assume the worst,” Reynoso said. “It hit the white of my eye, and if it had hit the pupil, it would be a different story today.”

Last year, ABC 10News also spoke to UCSD student Elanit Leiter after a swastika was drawn in feces in a dorm restroom near her room.

“It symbolizes the deaths of six million of my people,” Leiter said.

SANDAG’s report notes that while most hate crimes are race-based, religiously motivated incidents have seen the biggest year-over-year increase.

“It’s hard to feel comfortable being Jewish,” Leiter added. “I wear three Jewish necklaces with pride, but there are times I feel like I have to hide it.”

Meanwhile, SANDAG reports that other violent crimes have declined over the same period. A study from CSU San Bernardino also shows hate crimes are rising in major cities across the country.

For the full SANDAG annual crime report, click here.