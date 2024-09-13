Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Hate crimes rise 39% in San Diego County, according to new SANDAG report

From pellet gun attacks at Hillcrest LGBTQ+ bars to antisemitic vandalism, the report highlights a disturbing trend.
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hate crimes in San Diego County have surged 39% from 2022, according to SANDAG’s annual crime report. The report highlights incidents like pellet gun shootings and antisemitic vandalism in Hillcrest as part of the troubling trend.

One incident at a Hillcrest LGBTQ+ bar left several injured, with San Diego Police still investigating. Eddie Reynoso, who was working at Rich's Nightclub in May when he was struck by a pellet, shared his close call with ABC 10News.

“When I got hit, I thought I was shot by a bullet. You assume the worst,” Reynoso said. “It hit the white of my eye, and if it had hit the pupil, it would be a different story today.”

Last year, ABC 10News also spoke to UCSD student Elanit Leiter after a swastika was drawn in feces in a dorm restroom near her room.

“It symbolizes the deaths of six million of my people,” Leiter said.

SANDAG’s report notes that while most hate crimes are race-based, religiously motivated incidents have seen the biggest year-over-year increase.

“It’s hard to feel comfortable being Jewish,” Leiter added. “I wear three Jewish necklaces with pride, but there are times I feel like I have to hide it.”

Meanwhile, SANDAG reports that other violent crimes have declined over the same period. A study from CSU San Bernardino also shows hate crimes are rising in major cities across the country.

For the full SANDAG annual crime report, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights