Harbor Drive opens after train derailment causes week-long closure

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A downtown San Diego street that had been closed for a week due to a freight train derailment was reopened this weekend,

according to city officials.

Harbor Drive near Petco Park was closed June 6 after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed, causing damage to a bridge.

Traffic Update: Harbor Drive is back open as of this afternoon, San Diego City officials posted on X Saturday. ``The city worked closely with BNSF crews to install support structures for the bridge column that was damaged last weekend due to a freight train derailment. We will continue to collaborate with BNSF on plans for a permanent repair to the damaged bridge column, but the bridge is once again safe for traffic.''

There were no reported injuries and no hazardous materials involved in the derailment.

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