Gun violence restraining order filed against San Diego officer arrested in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A gun violence restraining order has been filed against the off-duty San Diego Police officer arrested in Pacific Beach after reportedly brandishing a firearm.

According to the GVRO filed by SDPD, 34-year-old Trevor Sterling was detained on July 31 just before 11 p.m. after he, "brandished a firearm in a threatening manner on Everts Street just south of Garnet Ave."

He was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner. The documents added that "the incident involved alcohol." Sterling's service weapon was taken at the scene of the arrest, according to the documents.

RELATED: Off-duty San Diego Police officer arrested in Pacific Beach

According to the GVRO, the order is being sought for one year. Sterling owns a shotgun, three pistols, and four rifles, the documents said.

He's expected to appear in court on Sept. 1.

Sterling has been with the department for nine years and is assigned to the Special Operations Unit, according to SDPD. According to SDPD following the arrest, he has been suspended without pay and has had his police powers removed amid an investigation into the incident.