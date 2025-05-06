Grammy-nominated band Switchfoot brings music therapy to Rady Children's Hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Children, parents and hospital staff gathered in the lobby of Rady Children's Hospital for a special performance by Grammy-nominated band Switchfoot, kicking off a new monthly program called Music Mondays.

The initiative aims to bring the healing power of music to patients through regular live performances on the first Monday of each month.

Zoe Alsina was one of the first patients to arrive at the event, with her father by her side.

"I play the drums, so I can't play since the surgery. It's nice to finally hear some music, like when I'm sad or you know just having a bad day, I just listen to music and that always cheers me up," Alsina said.

As a musician currently unable to play her own instrument, this performance meant a lot to Alsina.

"I have scoliosis, so it's on this side, and that's why it's hard to play drums because it's always with your arms, and I can't really lift this arm," Alsina said.

Music Mondays is a partnership between Rady Children's Hospital and Switchfoot Bro-Am Foundation designed to harness music's therapeutic benefits.

"They became more comfortable as we started playing more songs and by the end everyone's jumping in," Tim Foreman of Switchfoot said.

The collaboration aims to create a certified music therapy program at the hospital eventually.

"To have a music program here is a dream come true for us as musicians that grew up here in San Diego," Chad Butler of Switchfoot said.

For the kids, Music Monday offered a break from their medical routines. It provided a moment for these children to simply enjoy life.

"I'm not leaving the hospital feeling like finally I got the surgery like over with or just feeling like that was the worst four days of my life," Alsina told ABC 10News.

