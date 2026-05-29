Gov. Newsom announces $80 million in security grants for nonprofits and faith-based organizations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is announcing $80 million in new security grants for nonprofit and faith-based organizations across California following the deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego last week.

State officials say 343 organizations will receive funding through the California Nonprofit Security Grant Program, including more than 200 faith-based groups.

The money will help pay for surveillance cameras, alarm systems, reinforced doors, lighting and other emergency safety upgrades.

Karen Parry, CEO of Hillel of San Diego, said her organization is among those that will benefit from the funding.

"We are so beyond grateful to the state for helping make that happen, which is going to cover security hardening features and armed guards at both of our properties," Parry said.

Hillel of San Diego has also faced security challenges following the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

"Safety and security around Jewish community organizations have been a necessity, and we've had to hire armed guards at both of our properties. It's become a Jewish tax and so having funds that help support the safety and security of our students is critical," Parry said.

Parry said the funding carries meaning beyond physical security.

"People need to feel safe coming into a space where they can be their full authentic selves, and so having funding that helps support that is an enrichment for our entire community," Parry said.

The announcement follows the deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, a tragedy that shook communities across the region.

"Safety and security are so critical, especially for our religious institutions, and there are constant reminders of that need," Parry said.

State officials also say victims and families impacted by the San Diego mosque shooting may qualify for assistance through the California Victim Compensation Board. That help can include mental health services, medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral costs.

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