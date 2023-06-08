Goodwill San Diego prepares to launch 2023 Summer Youth Program

Goodwill San Diego is preparing to launch its 2023 Summer Youth Program with an aim at helping young adults develop work and soft skills.

According to Goodwill, the free program will help those between the ages of 16 and 25 by setting them up with a Goodwill Career Advisor to help develop a custom employment plan, a resume, and preparation for interviews.

Students will also have the option to participate in Goodwill's Job Readiness Program. Those interested in participating or learning more can make an appointment by clicking here, or stopping by a San Diego County Goodwill Community Employment Center.

“Goodwill San Diego Career Advisors are well equipped and trained to provide our youth with the skills they need to gain valuable work experience,” said Fabia Parkinson, Vice President of Human Services. “Our Centers also provide free soft skill workshops including Résumé Builder, Ace the Interview, Workplace Communication, Conflict Resolution, and Bank of America’s Better Money Habits to prepare our youth for the workplace. Appointments are available in-person or online and in English or Spanish.”

Funding for the program was provided in part by Bank of America.