Glass shards found at Alcott Park, resident raises safety concerns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents in a San Diego neighborhood are concerned after discovering shards of glass scattered throughout the mulch at Alcott Park, a space that's supposed to be safe for children and families.

The entrance gate to the park on Idelwild and Hildalgo Avenue was locked Monday afternoon, with a handwritten sign warning visitors: "ATTENTION! There are shards of glass all over the field."

Katie Gugino, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2017, said her husband discovered the hazard while walking their dogs.

"He didn't even stay long, just long enough to pick up some shards of glass that were in the mulch... everywhere," Gugino said.

Gugino's husband and their 9-year-old daughter, Isabel, collected about a dozen pieces of glass during their visit on Sunday.

"It's almost like it's booby trapped," Gugino said.

The park, which shares space with Alcott Elementary School, is operated by the City of San Diego.

A spokesperson for the city provided the following statement to ABC 10News:

"Parks and Recreation Department staff performed the renovation at this park, in coordination with the San Diego Unified School District. In an inspection today, staff observed some glass shards and removed them; however, they are unsure of the origin. There was a trash can with beer bottles nearby, so there is the possibility of vandalism. Staff will continue to monitor the area and remove any glass or other hazards as needed."

For Gugino and her family, the discovery has made them wary of returning to what should be a neighborhood gathering place.

"It's just one more thing to not really feel like our neighborhood park is a great place to go," Gugino said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.