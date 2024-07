SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A girl was rescued after becoming trapped in the sand at Mission Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The department said the girl became trapped beneath six feet of sand around 5 p.m. near San Fernando Place and Ventura Place.

Video from Sky10 shows rescuers from the department working to dig the girl out while dozens watched the scene unfold.

At this time, it's unclear exactly how the girl became stuck.

Watch video from the scene below: