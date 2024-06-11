Gas prices dip, but San Diego's average is still $1.45 higher than the national average

As of Tuesday, AAA is showing that San Diego County's average gas price sits at $4.89 per gallon.

But AAA is also showing that San Diego's average cost of gas is still a dollar and 45 cents higher than the national average, which is $3.44 a gallon.

Doug Shupe, AAA's Corporate Communications Manager, said this is an 'ultra-rare' trend because gas prices typically spike when summer approaches.

"This year is a little bit different because we are still seeing weak demand for gasoline," Shupe said. "And that coupled with lower crude oil prices, is actually bringing pump prices down all across the country."

AAA said nationwide, gas prices fell ten cents in the last week to $3.40 a gallon, and it's the most significant weekly decline of the year so far.

Shupe said another reason for that is the increase in gas production in the U.S.

California's average is one cent higher than San Diego's; AAA said the state's average is $4.90 a gallon.