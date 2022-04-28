Gas leak at construction site in City Heights spurs evacuation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents and employees are back in their homes and workplaces after a gas leak forced an evacuation in the City Heights neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the gas leak happened at a construction site in the 4000 block of 44th Street near Fairmount and University Avenues. A gas line was struck by equipment at the site and people were immediately told to evacuate the scene and seek shelter.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the San Diego Police Department were on the scene. SDG&E did arrive and clear the area once the gas leak was controlled.