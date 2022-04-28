Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Gas leak at construction site in City Heights spurs evacuation

city_heights_gas_leak2_042822.jpg
KGTV
city_heights_gas_leak2_042822.jpg
city_heights_gas_leak1_042822.jpg
Posted at 1:28 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 17:36:05-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents and employees are back in their homes and workplaces after a gas leak forced an evacuation in the City Heights neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the gas leak happened at a construction site in the 4000 block of 44th Street near Fairmount and University Avenues. A gas line was struck by equipment at the site and people were immediately told to evacuate the scene and seek shelter.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the San Diego Police Department were on the scene. SDG&E did arrive and clear the area once the gas leak was controlled.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!