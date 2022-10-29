Four people stabbed while leaving Stockton-area Halloween party

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Four people were stabbed while leaving a Halloween party in the Stockton area early Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said it happened around 2:11 a.m. in the 100 block of 31st Street when the three men and a woman were confronted by another group, three men and two men, who all attended the party.

The male victims were stabbed in the upper torso while the woman was stabbed in the back. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the suspects are in custody at this time and that the Central Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the SDPD Central Division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.