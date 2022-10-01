Former San Diego State football player dies in rock climbing fall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A former NFL and San Diego State University athlete is one of two climbers who died in an accident in southern California this week.

SDSU's Director of Athletics calls Gavin Escober, "the epitome of a student-athlete, and a leader on and off of the field."

Escobar was a standout tight end at SDSU from 2009 to 2012 before he was selected as a second-round draft pick for the Dallas Cowboys in 2013. His athletic career wrapped up six years later.

After football, Escobar found another call with the Long Beach Fire Dept. He started at Fire Station 3 in February.

Escobar died during a rock climbing accident Wednesday alongside another climber, cinematographer Chelsea Walsh. Emergency crews were called to Tahquitz rock, near Idyllwild, just after noon that day for reports of injuries. When they arrived, they found the two in a steep, remote part of the area.

It's unclear what exactly led to the fatal fall, but experts say Tahquitz Rock can be a difficult journey as high as a thousand feet.

"This something similar to what you would see at Tahquitz. You have finger cracks where you have to wedge your hand in there," said Nayton Rosales, a rock climbing instructor.

Rosales says that's far from the only danger.

"Loose rock is another one," said Rosales "Maybe the rock dislodged from the face."

Escobar was 31 years old, and Walsh was 31.