Former Poway Unified educator faces criminal charges and civil lawsuit over alleged misconduct with students

POWAY (KGTV)- A former Poway Unified School District educator was criminally charged last year for allegedly encouraging minors to consume alcohol, court records show.

Newly obtained court records show Kaitlyn Barron was charged in September 2025 for contributing to the delinquency of minors. The charges allege that between Oct. 5 and Oct. 24, 2024, Barron encouraged minors to consume alcohol.

The criminal case runs parallel to a civil lawsuit filed by five families, who accuse Barron of far more than providing alcohol to their children.

The lawsuit alleges five students — all special needs students who were part of an IEP program — were groomed, manipulated, and sexually abused. The complaint also alleges Barron invited students to her home, held what were described as tutoring sessions, and provided alcohol and other substances.

Andrew, one of five parents who filed the civil lawsuit, spoke about the impact the allegations have had on his family.

"We fought hard to get them here and fought hard to protect our children and to have this underneath our like with our own kid, it's heartbreaking, it's crushing," Andrew said.

Andrew said the situation came to light after a Halloween gathering involving another group of students.

"It wasn't until another party that occurred with another set of kids on Halloween that they were found with alcohol, and she happened to be one of the teachers," Andrew said.

Parents brought their concerns to the Poway Unified School Board on Thursday night. One father told the board his family still feels the impact of what he says happened and wished the district had taken action earlier.

"It's been two years since this incident, and we still have not received a warning or safety advice or advisory to anybody or to any of the parents," he said.

ABC10 News has been trying to get in contact with Barron and has been unsuccessful.

Poway Unified said it could not comment on pending litigation, but confirmed Barron has not been employed by the district since February 2025.

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