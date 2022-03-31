Former Port Commissioner Bob Nelson dies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Former Port Commissioner and public relations executive Bob Nelson has died, the Port of San Diego announced Wednesday.

Nelson was selected in 2011 as one of three commissioners representing San Diego on the San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. He resigned in 2017 to concentrate on a proposed expansion of the San Diego Convention Center.

"After 11 years working toward this milestone, I cannot now remain on the sidelines," Nelson said on May 16, 2017, explaining his resignation.

"At the same time, I do not believe the public trust would be served were I to campaign in the community for a `yes' vote by night, and then make land-use and financial decisions about the related port property by day."

Nelson said conflict-of-interest rules that govern him also constrain his business partners from participating in many of the public affairs challenges facing San Diego, including future decisions affecting the fate of the convention center.

"Stepping down from the port board enables me to pursue my passion as a private citizen and lets my associates provide professional services uncomplicated by my role as a port commissioner," Nelson said.

Board Chairman Dan Malcolm said Nelson would "be remembered by the port and throughout the region for his intellectual curiosity, his breadth of knowledge in a wide range of interests, and his dedication to balancing economic development and growth with environmental sustainability and community benefit."