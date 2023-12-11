Former attorneys sue San Diego County Public Defender Office for workplace harassment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Public Defender Office is facing two workplace harassment lawsuits.

Two former employees said upper management at the office created a hostile work environment that forced them out.

On Monday morning, Gomez Trial Attorneys held a press conference about their client's allegations.

The two attorneys suing the Public Defender Office are a married couple, and both used to be public defenders serving San Diego. They worked for the county for nearly 20 years.

Whitney Antrim claims she faced workplace harassment and verbal abuse by a superior, and then was retaliated against for trying to speak out.

"Representing the voiceless of San Diego, thousands over the years, was my pride and joy," Antrim said. "But management and the union are destroying [public defenders]. The toxic workplace endures to this day and no change has been made despite the verdicts against them, multiple whistle blower complaints and ethical complaints. It remains the same and morale is falling by the day; attorneys have left in droves."

One of Antrim's lawyers, Emilia Arutunian, Director of Employment Litigation at Gomez Trial Attorneys, said Antrim started getting harassed in 2016. According to the lawsuit, Antrim was verbally abused and some of the comments upper management made to her were sexual in nature.

Antrim said she pleaded multiple times to get help from her supervisors and from the union, but she was silenced.

She resigned in 2021.

Shortly after, Antrim's husband, Kenan Gultekin, another public defender, resigned as well because the harassment was directed at him after his wife left, his lawsuit states.

Sean Gomez, lead trial attorney, said his team is calling on San Diego's County Administration Office and Board of Supervisors to replace leaders in the Public Defender Office.

"This culture of work environment unconditionally protecting the males at the top, despite their despicable behaviors, needs to end. No one should be exempt from the law," Arutunian said. "And from where we stand, allowing an abuser to quietly retire and enjoy a cushy pension for the rest of their lives, while their victims spend the rest of their lives in distress from their abuse is supporting and endorsing the wrongful and illegal behaviors. We're here for justice and we're here for change."

This isn't the first time the San Diego County Public Defender Office has faced legal issues.

They were sued in 2021 by Zachary Davina for wrongful termination, and he was awarded $2.6 million.

And in March 2023, Michelle Reynoso received a $900,000 settlement when she sued for harassment.

ABC 10News has reached out to the Public Defender Office for comment on this story and our newsroom was still hadn't received a response as of Monday afternoon.