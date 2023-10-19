Follow-Up: ABC 10News viewers help deaf couple scammed out of savings

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10 News is getting results.

After a recent story aired about a deaf couple getting caught up in a housing scam, viewers and community groups stepped up to help the family get back on their feet.

In August, ABC 10News told you about Sujey Dupree losing her savings in a housing scam. Her family was looking for a place to rent and she thought she found one on Facebook Marketplace. It turns out it was a scam, but she only learned about it after she gave the person her savings. She gave $2,400 to the online scammer and $100 in Bitcoin.

“Trying to help the depression get better,” Dupree said about the aftermath of dealing with the loss of money. “It’s just been a lot of stress.”

She spoke to us through her translator, Ron Hensley, founder of the organization Signs of Silence. Dupree reached out to Hensley after she was scammed.

As a result of what happened, the family became homeless and had to live in emergency temporary housing.

After the story about her situation aired, her luck turned around and viewers pulled through.

“When the Channel 10 news story came out… people responded immediately,” Hensley said during a follow up interview with anchor Melissa Mecija. “I was just like, there are really good people in the world that went to help people who have a need.”

People donated about $3,000 to the family. On top of that, Dupree connected with Dorothy Greene, founder of the organization GABS.

“We help people that need help,” Greene said.

Greene and her sister have dealt with homelessness in the past. Her sister, who passed away, is Greene’s inspiration to give back. She saw the story on ABC 10News and jumped in to assist Dupree in finding affordable housing.

“You need that person to be your cheerleader to say, we can do this. We got this,” Greene said.

After the follow up interview with ABC 10News, Greene was able to help secure an apartment for Dupree and her family.

Dupree has a message to all the people who saw her story and assisted her family in getting back on their feet.

“Thank you so much for the help [and] understanding my situation. Thank you for the donations,” Dupree said.

The FBI warns not to wire money or send funds through online payment services to people you do not know. The agency also suggests avoiding filling out applications online until you have met a property manager in person.