Fog and low clouds force delays at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several flights out of the San Diego International Airport were delayed Wednesday afternoon as low clouds and fogs impacted visibility in the area.

The Federal Aviation Authority confirmed to ABC 10News the weather was causing the delays. All flights with an original departure time between 2:05 p.m. and 3:42 p.m. were delayed. Some flights arriving to San Diego were delayed as well.

The National Weather Service pointed out earlier Wednesday the fog caused visibility to be less than half a mile at the airport and parts of I-5.

A large area of dense #fog covers the southern San Diego coast - visibility is less than 1/2 mile including the SAN airport and parts of I-5 #cawx #socal pic.twitter.com/Uninnozvg6 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 30, 2023

You can check the status of flights at San Diego's airport here.

San Diego isn't the only airport seeing impacts from the weather.

As Hurricane Idalia moved over Florida, airports in Tampa, Pinellas County and Tallahassee were forced to close, causing hundreds of cancellations.