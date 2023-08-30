Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Fog and low clouds force delays at San Diego International Airport

san diego international airport planes.png
ABC 10News
FILE PHOTO: Planes on the runway at San Diego International Airport.
san diego international airport planes.png
Posted at 4:03 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 19:06:42-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several flights out of the San Diego International Airport were delayed Wednesday afternoon as low clouds and fogs impacted visibility in the area.

The Federal Aviation Authority confirmed to ABC 10News the weather was causing the delays. All flights with an original departure time between 2:05 p.m. and 3:42 p.m. were delayed. Some flights arriving to San Diego were delayed as well.

The National Weather Service pointed out earlier Wednesday the fog caused visibility to be less than half a mile at the airport and parts of I-5.

You can check the status of flights at San Diego's airport here.

San Diego isn't the only airport seeing impacts from the weather.

As Hurricane Idalia moved over Florida, airports in Tampa, Pinellas County and Tallahassee were forced to close, causing hundreds of cancellations.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here to Donate Today!

Click Here to Donate Today!