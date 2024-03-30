Flood victims face new storm this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We have a storm on the way this weekend, complicating the recovery efforts for people impacted by the January flooding. That includes Katherine LeMoine, whose home is now a shell after the damage.

LeMoine is one of the few Southcrest residents who had flood insurance on her family's home. But she says her insurance company is offering just $3,600 for an estimated $140,000 worth of damage.

"And FEMA, I applied for FEMA. They only gave me for housing to pay for the rental, the hotel," said LeMoine. "But nothing for my house, or nothing for personal."

Now LeMoine is living in a hotel and battling with her insurance company to get her house back.

"I know I'm entitled to it, and I paid for flood insurance. And I have a mortgage escrow account. So they need to get my house back to where it is," said LeMoine.

If all else fails, she plans to sue.

Across Town Heidi Newell and her two dogs moved to Sherman Heights. During the January 22 floods the home she rented for a decade in Golden Hill went underwater, along with everything she owned.

"I had rental insurance, I did not have flood insurance. But the renter's insurance wouldn't cover it," said Newell.

Newell says she's received $4,500 from FEMA and about $500 worth of food stamps ... nowhere near enough to recover.

Plus, a new storm is racing towards us this weekend.

"I'm glad I'm not at that house, 'cause it's gonna flood again," said Newell.

"I'm gonna put sandbags and protect the house, hopefully it doesn't rain that much," said LeMoine. "But it's gonna get fixed. It's time. I believe in my lord and what does he want us to have? Patience."

Both the LeMoine family and Heidi Newell have GoFundMe campaigns to help them rebuild. If you're interested in donating, you can click the links.