Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed Christmas Day

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charles Krupa/AP
Travelers trek through Terminal E at Logan Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Boston. At least three major airlines say they have canceled dozens of flights, Friday, Dec. 24, because illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 have taken a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 9:59 AM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 13:00:43-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines canceled hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19 disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, notes 875 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 689 Friday. About 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does not say why flights are canceled.

Delta, United, and JetBlue on Friday had all said the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a regular problem for the U.S. airline industry this year.

Several flights out of San Diego International Airport were also canceled. Click here to check flight status at the airport.

