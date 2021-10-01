First cruise ship to set sail from San Diego since start of pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Last year, the pandemic brought cruise lines to a halt, severely impacting the industry and ports where ships dock, like San Diego.

Friday morning, the first ship to set sail from San Diego since the start of the pandemic was set to head to sea, as the Disney Wonder waited for passengers to board. Other cruise ships, such as the Grand Princess, have made stops in San Diego.

Passengers on the Grand Princess were eager to visit America's Finest City.

"You have to support the economy of San Diego, said passenger Mary Ty. "It's absolutely wonderful. We've been waiting forever to cruise again."

Ty said she plans to visit the San Diego Zoo and USS Midway Museum.

The boost to the local economy has been missed. According to the Port of San Diego, the loss of cruises caused the port to lose about $100 million during the pandemic.

"We haven't had a cruise ship sail out of San Diego since the beginning of the pandemic," said Adam Deaton, cruise business manager with the Port of San Diego. "It's actually one of the safest vacation options right now because you're going into a somewhat sterile environment."

The port expects about 100 cruise calls this season, with anywhere from 185,000 to 225,000 passengers, as the industry ramps back up.

"I think it's a long-awaited boost. Each cruise that begins and ends in San Diego is $2 million directly injected into the economy. One visit to San Diego is $600,000," said Deaton.

The Disney Wonder will be heading to Mexico on Friday. Guests, except for those ages 11 and under, will need to be fully vaccinated to board. Everyone will also have to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within at least 72 hours prior to boarding.