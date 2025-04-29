FIRST 100 DAYS: How do San Diegans grade the start to President Trump's second term?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tuesday marks 100 days since the start of President Donald Trump's second term in office. ABC 10News set up on La Mesa Boulevard and invited people to grade his administration's performance so far.

Here's what some of them had to say.

“I would give the President of the United States right now an F grade," said Alison Lindsay. "I believe that he has taken this country down a path of chaos and division.”

“I’m giving President Trump an A because I feel safe with him as President," said Brenda Permetti. "He’s controlling the borders, and I don’t know what would’ve happened without him.”

“Well, the border seems to be, somewhat... Well, there’s nobody coming over, but who can blame them?" said Edward Boyce.

“Oh, he’s the best," said Victor Perez, holding up the letter 'A.' "He’s a no-nonsense President.”

“From a more personal perspective, probably the stock market is my main concern right now," said Brendan Heath, holding up a 'C,' becoming the first and only person who gave a moderate answer. “I feel like you gotta give somebody a little bit more time than just a few months to judge them.”

“Well, he’s failed just about on every level for me. So I guess I’ll give him an F," said Guy Hanacek.

“He’s the commander. He’s the chief. You gotta protect him and you gotta always ride with him no matter what," said Marlon Sanabria, holding up an 'A.' "That’s just how it is. I’m an American.”

“I see no coherent plan at all for what he’s at least proposed to, and that leaves the whole country in a state of turmoil," said David Quesada with an 'F' in his hand.

“Definitely an A," said Jessica Huffma. "He’s changed our lives and made everything better for us, and, I love it.”

For the most part, it seems the grading scale tips toward both ends. Either you love what Trump is doing, or he leaves a lot to be desired.

At least, that's the response to his first 100 days. We'll see what the next 1,361 have to offer.

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.