Firefighters working to put out two-alarm fire at abandoned home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a two-alarm fire at an abandoned home in the East Village.

At 4:12 p.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue received a call about a fire in the 1700 Island Avenue. The fire was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

People are asked to avoid the area for the next few hours while firefighters work to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to a nearby building.

SDFD crews working a 2nd alarm house fire at 1700 Island Av. This is an abandoned bldg. Please avoid the area for the next couple of hours while firefighters put it out. #islandfire pic.twitter.com/WoV3lpW8Bu — SDFD (@SDFD) June 24, 2023

SDFD said no evacuations have been issued and no injuries have been reported. So far two structures have burned.

View of the #islandfire from SDFD's copter 3. Two structures burned.

No injuries. pic.twitter.com/iAzWILAC1p — SDFD (@SDFD) June 25, 2023

Firefighters with Chula Vista, National City and Coronado fire departments are assisting.



This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

