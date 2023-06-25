Watch Now
Firefighters working to put out two-alarm fire at abandoned home

Firefighters are working to put out a two-alarm fire at an abandoned home in the East Village.
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jun 24, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a two-alarm fire at an abandoned home in the East Village.

At 4:12 p.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue received a call about a fire in the 1700 Island Avenue. The fire was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

People are asked to avoid the area for the next few hours while firefighters work to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to a nearby building.

SDFD said no evacuations have been issued and no injuries have been reported. So far two structures have burned.

Firefighters with Chula Vista, National City and Coronado fire departments are assisting.


This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

