Firefighters work traffic accident on I-5 freeway in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Fire crews were working a traffic accident on the I-5 freeway in San Diego.

Units were dispatched at around noon Saturday to the Interstate 5 northbound on-ramp near the intersection of National Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of 21 personnel were assigned to the accident, including two engines, two medics and one truck, officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported, and the circumstances surrounding the accident were unclear.

