SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Firefighters are responding to a second-alarm fire at a building in the East Village on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at 6:45 p.m. to the building in the 400 block of 16th Street near Island Avenue, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

San Diego police tell ABC 10News that two adjacent buildings have been evacuated because of the fire.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.