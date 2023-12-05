Watch Now
Fire destroys part of Point Loma house

Posted at 12:01 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 15:01:25-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A single-story house was mostly destroyed in a fire Tuesday in a Point Loma residential area, the San Diego-Fire Rescue Department said.

Firefighters arrived at a well-involved residential structure fire in the 3900 block of Liggett Drive at 5:41 a.m. Tuesday, according to SDFRD Deputy Chief B. Raines. A power line was down in the back of the residence and the fire spread to a large pine tree in front of the house.

No one was inside and no one was injured, Raines said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 6:01 a.m.

Metro Arson Strike Team investigators were on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

