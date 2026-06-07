Fire breaks out on ship under construction in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Saturday evening on board a U.S. Navy ship under construction at a San Diego shipyard.

Firefighters from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, Chula Vista Fire Department, National City Fire Department and Coronado Fire Department responded at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard at 2798 Harbor Drive, according to SDFRD officials.

The fire was on board the future USNS Harriet Tubman, a John Lewis-class fleet oiler that has been under construction since last year.

"At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening a fire was reported onboard a ship currently under construction in the NASSCO graving dock. NASSCO Fire Department was first to respond, followed by several units from outside the shipyard," the company said in a statement Sunday. "No injuries were reported and the fire was subdued shortly after. The cause is currently under review. Damage is minimal, with gymnasium/workout equipment being mostly affected."

More than 80 firefighting personal responded to the fire, and the SDFRD closed the incident about three hours later.

The U.S. Navy awarded NASSCO with a contract in 2016 to design and build ships in the next generation of fleet oilers that are designed to transfer fuel to U.S. Navy carrier strike group ships operating at sea.

The 742-feet vessels have a full load displacement of 49,850 tons, with the capacity to carry 157,000 barrels of oil, a significant dry cargo capacity, aviation capability and speeds of up to 20 knots.

Other ships in the class with USNS Harriet Tubman include USNS John Lewis, USNS Harvey Milk, USNS Earl Warren, USNS Robert F. Kennedy, USNS Lucy Stone, and USNS Sojourner Truth.

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