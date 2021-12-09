Fight leads to shooting near San Diego High School, City College

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police say a person has been injured by gunfire after a physical fight in a McDonald's parking lot led to a shooting near two schools in the East Village neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Park Boulevard and B Street, which is near San Diego High School and San Diego City College.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a witness called police after a fight broke out and someone fired a gun shortly after.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and that individual was taken to a local hospital. Officers say they also found at least one shell casing.

There is no word on the victim's condition, and San Diego police say they are still looking for a gunman.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.