Feeding San Diego's Summer Food Service Program begins for kids

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Feeding San Diego is partnering up with several organizations to provide the County's children free meals during summer break.

If eating an apple a day keeps the doctor away, little Abraham is in good shape.

“They got milk, vegetable and a fruit, meat and rice,” his mother Marissa said.

She said she just heard about Feeding San Diego's “Summer Food Service Program,” in partnership with the City of San Diego, the school district, and many other local businesses.

“While they're in school they are receiving free and reduced lunches from the school site. But during summer, this is a critical program to keep them nourished,” San Diego Parks and Recreation Director, Manuel Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said there are at least 280,000 children in San Diego County who are considered food insecure. Programs like this help keep children healthy, and parents at ease.

“It takes a little bit of the stress off of me,” Marissa said. “It's already made for them and it doesn't make me thinking about what I’m going to plan out today.”

Starting Monday, there are 46 locations across the County, where children can pick up breakfast and lunch bags for free. But after they grab their bags, they also have the chance to do what they hadn't done in more than 15 months.

“There's an opportunity [for them] to participate in day camps, nature camps, we've got an a number of science-based programs that are very affordable. Scholarships are available,” Gonzalez said.

It's the Parks and Recreation Department's “Come Play Outdoors Program,” where children can eat, play, and learn.

“It's about holistically taking care of the kids. We are feeding their minds and bodies as well,” Gonzalez said.

For a list of all food distribution locations, click HERE.