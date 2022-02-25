FBI investigating after 'explosive device' detonated inside San Diego hotel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The FBI and San Diego Police are searching for several suspects after an explosive device was detonated inside a San Diego hotel Thursday.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers responded to the Four Points Sheraton Hotel on the 8100 block of Aero Drive shortly after 10:15 a.m. after receiving reports that a pipe bomb was detonated inside the hotel.

“The explosion caused property damage. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries,” police said.

Investigators from SDPD, the FBI, and ATF are working on the case.

Images released by authorities show two persons of interest. The department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

