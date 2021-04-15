FBI, Harbor Police respond to suspicious material found at San Diego Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Harbor Police and FBI agents responded to San Diego International Airport on Wednesday after a report of a suspicious substance during bag screening.

San Diego FBI Special Agent Bomb Technicians said agents were called to Terminal 2 along with San Diego Harbor Police, Fire-Rescue, and TSA after a "positive result at a TSA checkpoint for a substance containing a potentially dangerous material."

Harbor Police said TSA agents called the agency just before 3 p.m. after a white substance was found while TSA agents were screening bags underneath a plane. The agents weren't comfortable with the substance, so they called it in, SDHP said.

The FBI said it is still investigating the incident and added that it regularly responds to reports of suspicious or potentially dangerous materials.