'Storming in': FBI agents raid Mira Mesa home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Neighbors woke up early Thursday to the sounds of FBI agents filing into a home on Londonderry Avenue in Mira Mesa.

The FBI activity was seen at a home at about 9 a.m. Sky10 was overhead as agents were seen going in and out of the home and garage.

In a statement to ABC 10News, the FBI's San Diego field office said, "We can confirm the FBI is present on Londonderry Avenue in San Diego conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. However, we can't provide further information at this time."

The FBI later added that, "Agents are now clear of the location. Unfortunately, we can't provide further information at this time. All court documents are still sealed."

"There was a big ... armored utility vehicle in the driveway right here, and a bunch of armed FBI agents were storming in," one neighbor told ABC 10News.

The FBI did not comment on whether any arrests were made and the nature of the raid. ABC 10News cameras saw agents removing various computers and other items from the garage.

ABC 10News is monitoring this story and will update this article as more information becomes available.