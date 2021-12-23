Father Joe's Villages prepares holiday meals for people experiencing homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Dozens of volunteers and chefs spent all week preparing more than 1,100 special holiday meals for people experiencing homelessness at Father Joe's Villages in downtown San Diego.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity," said Chef Benjamin Kinde, who has helped prepare meals at Father Joe's for 3 1/2 years. "If I'm going to give anyone a nice turkey dinner meal, why not the people that need it the most?"

In addition to turkey, they're making mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, and pie. It will all be pre-packaged and handed out on Christmas Eve.

"It takes a lot of time and effort, a lot of teamwork, and a lot of planning to get it all done," said Kinde.

This year, in addition to the meals, Father Joe's will give out care packages that will include blankets, socks, hygiene kits, extra masks, and a note of encouragement. Volunteers will also serve hot chocolate.

"There's no other place I'd rather be," said Kinde. "Of course, it would be nice to be with family. But when you look at all the people who don't have anywhere to go, you realize you're really helping people out. It justifies everything you've worked for."

Meal distribution at Father Joe’s Villages will begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 24.