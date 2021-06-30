Father charged with murder in death of 5-week-old in Valencia Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego man was charged with murder following the death of his 5-week-old daughter, San Diego Police say.

According to San Diego Police, officers were called to the 300 block of 53rd Avenue in Valencia Park around 6:45 p.m. on June 21 after receiving reports of an unresponsive infant.

San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel responded and noted injuries on the child, who was taken to the hospital where she later died.

According to police, the child’s father, William Dudgeon, 29, was arrested for child abuse and later charged with murder following his daughter’s death.

The District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

