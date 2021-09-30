Fatal crash in Escondido leaves 1 dead, 3 others injured

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — An Escondido man is dead and three others are hospitalized following a car crash Wednesday night.

The fatal crash happened around 11:43 p.m. on Valley Parkway, just south of Claudan Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old boy from Escondido was driving a 2000 Honda Prelude and was traveling with four passengers, another 17-year-old boy, two 18-year-old boys, and a 20-year-old man.

For reasons that are still under investigation, the driver veered his car to the right and left the road. The Honda collided with a raised curb, light pole, and tree.

The California Highway Patrol, the Escondido Police Department, and the Escondido Fire/Paramedics responded to the scene.

Unfortunately, the 20-year-old man was pronounced deceased when the authorities arrived.

The 17-year-old driver and the other two passengers suffered major injuries and were taken to Palomar Medical Center.

The last passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

CHPS says alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the fatal crash.

The southbound lane of Valley Parkway was affected from the time of the collision until about 2:30 a.m. All findings are preliminary, and the crash is still under investigation.

If you have any questions or information regarding this traffic collision, please contact the CHP Oceanside office at (760) 643-3400.