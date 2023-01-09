Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Families need to save for 10 years to buy a home in San Diego, report finds

San Diego house.png
KGTV
San Diego house.png
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 19:14:12-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Finding a home in America's Finest City seems like a dream come true for many people, but a new study shows just how long it may take to save up money in order to buy a home in Sunny San Diego.

According to RealtyHop, which examined the barrier to homeownership across the top 150 U.S. cities by population, a family in San Diego would need to save for 10.23 years in order to afford a $183,000 down payment on a home.

The study also shows California outranking all the other states with the number of years needed to purchase a home.

Glendale beats out every U.S. city with a median listing price of $1,125,000, and buyers would need to spend 15.10 years saving for a 20% down payment of $225,000.

Sensibly, Los Angeles follows behind with a median listing price of $940,000, and buyers would need to spend 13.47 years saving for a 20% down payment of $188,000. And that's if they're saving at least 20% of their income each year.

On a list of worst to best cities for homebuyers in California, San Diego ranks at #6 after Glendale (15.1), Los Angeles (13.47), Long Beach (10), San Francisco (10.5), and Garden Grove (10.24).

On a national scale, San Diego makes the top ten list with a #9 ranking following Glendale, LA, Miami (12.49), New York (12.45), San Francisco, Hialeah (10.42), and Garden Grove.

A report released by Redfin in November 2022 said buyers had to be able to afford a $5,314 mortgage payment to buy a median-priced home in San Diego. It also said buyers need to earn $212,577 annually, which raised by 43.4% from $148,225 in 2021.

RealtyHop says it calculated the median asking price by city using over 1.8 million residential sales listings on its site between July 2022 and December 2022.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!