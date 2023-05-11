Falck appoints John Goward to oversee San Diego's ambulance operations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Falck Mobile Health announced Wednesday it has appointed John Goward to lead San Diego's paramedic emergency ambulance services.

Goward has more than 40 years of experience in the fire service and commercial ambulance fields combined. He will lead more than 400 Falck paramedics, EMTs, administrative and support personnel in San Diego, a Falck spokesperson said.

Goward is an internal candidate for Falck's top operations job in America's Finest City; he currently serves as the director of emergency operations for San Diego. His transition to the managing director job will happen on June 2, the press release says.

From his point of view, Goward says the relationship between Falck and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department makes the local EMS system stand out.

“From working side-by-side in the field to collaborating at the leadership level, together we deliver the world-class EMS system San Diego residents and visitors deserve,” Goward says. “I have a great deal of respect for paramedics and EMTs who respond whenever and wherever people need emergency medical assistance, and I’m honored by the opportunity to lead the Falck team serving the City of San Diego.”

Falck says Goward will work closely with the outgoing managing director, Jeff Behm, to make sure the leadership transition goes smoothly. Behm has been in charge of Falck in San Diego since Oct. 2021, and he's confident in Goward's ability to lead.

“John’s extensive background in both the fire service and private EMS, along with his reputation as an effective emergency services leader, is unparalleled,” Behm said.

Falck Chief Commercial Officer Troy Hagen says the company will continue to provide the best emergency medical services it can to all San Diegans.

“The San Diego EMS system is already strong, and we’re looking forward to further strengthening the services we provide under John’s leadership," he said.

Falck estimates it responds to 150,000 911 calls annually in San Diego.

RELATED STORIES:

