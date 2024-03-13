FAA investigates 'passenger disturbance' on flight from San Diego to Virginia

(KGTV) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating following an incident with a "passenger disturbance" on an early March flight from San Diego to Virginia.

According to the affidavit, on March 3, 2024, the FBI was contacted about a disruptive passenger on Alaska Airlines Flight 322. The flight was traveling from San Diego to Dulles Airport in Virginia.

During the flight, the passenger, identified as Nathan Jones, “got out of his seat multiple times and made three separate attempts to go to the front of the plane and open the aircraft’s cockpit door before flight attendants requested the assistance of off-duty law enforcement officers,” the document stated.

Jones was restrained as the officers sat on either side of him for the remainder of the flight, the document continued.

After the plane landed, Jones consented to the search of his carry-on and checked luggage.

“Agents found multiple notebooks with writings describing how to operate an aircraft, including take-off, in-air, and landing techniques. Jones’s wallet contained his student pilot’s license,” the document furthered.

The FAA released the following statement to ABC News:

“Alaska Airlines Flight 322 landed safely at Dulles International Airport in Virginia around 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 3, after the crew reported a passenger disturbance. The Boeing 737 departed from San Diego International Airport. The FAA will investigate.”

