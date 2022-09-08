Explosive device found along Interstate 15 near Miramar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An explosive device found by freeway cleanup crews along Interstate 15 was detonated by authorities Thursday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the agency was notified about a possible explosive device found along Interstate 15 south of Miramar Road around 11:15 a.m.

When CHP arrived, the onramp was closed and the surrounding area cleared. Businesses in the area were also told to shelter in place.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Bomb Squad detonated the device and determined it did contain explosive materials.

“No parties were injured, including CHP and SDFD personnel, during the incident,” CHP said.

At this time, it’s unclear how the device made it onto the 15.