Ex-SDSU Police officer sentenced to prison for child porn possession

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former San Diego State University police officer was sentenced Wednesday to three years and 10 months behind bars for possessing child sex abuse material, including multiple videos of young girls being sexually abused.

Former Sgt. Paul Aurelio McClain was also ordered to be placed on supervised release for 20 years following his release from federal prison, and required to pay a total of $22,100 in special assessments, including $17,000 pursuant to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

McClain, 47, pleaded guilty in March of this year in downtown Los Angeles to one federal count of possession of child pornography. He has been in federal custody since his arrest in March 2025.

According to an affidavit included with a criminal complaint, investigators discovered that multiple videos depicting children being sexually abused were downloaded at McClain's home in Menifee. Law enforcement found the videos on an external hard drive on McClain's desk at the residence, according to the affidavit.

"Possession and trade of child pornography is abhorrent in and of itself, but it is especially disturbing and unacceptable considering (McClain's) role in the community as a member of law enforcement and a university police department," federal prosecutors wrote in sentencing papers filed in Los Angeles federal court.

A description of one of the videos states two girls depicted in the footage appear to be "approximately 6 to 8 years old."

McClain's attorney recommended a prison sentence of two years, arguing that the defendant would likely "serve all of his time in a (prison) facility in a special housing unit with almost no human contact. With the combination of being a sex offender and former law enforcement, any general population facility would likely be too dangerous to Mr. McClain's life."

The affidavit states that McClain had been with the campus police department from at least 2023 until his arrest and that his assignment at SDSU did not include investigating crimes such as child exploitation or child pornography.

A statement issued by San Diego State police after McClain was arrested said an unnamed campus officer had been arrested for suspected possession of child pornography and that "upon learning of the allegations, UPD immediately initiated actions to terminate the officer."

