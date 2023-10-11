Ex-NFL player arrested in San Diego on murder charges following mother's death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A former NFL player accused of killing his mother in Illinois last month has been arrested in San Diego on first-degree murder charges, according to the Maywood Police Department in Illinois.

Sergio Brown, 35, was arrested Tuesday as he reentered the United States from Mexico, MPD's press release states. Online jail records from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department showed Brown was booked into San Diego Central Jail around 4:08 p.m. Tuesday.

Jail records noted Brown is being held without bail.

A first-degree murder warrant was issued for Brown's arrest, in connection to the death of his mother, Myrtle Brown. The San Diego Police Department's Threat Management Unit took Brown into custody with help from other local and federal agencies, MPD says.

Brown will be extradited to Illinois to face the murder charges. He had a court hearing Wednesday morning regarding the extradition, per the sheriff's department jail records.

According to MPD, Myrtle Brown's body was found on Sept. 16 by a creek nearby the Maywood, Illinois, home she shared with Sergio. Officers found her body after family members reported her and Sergio as missing persons.

Brown had played college football at Notre Dame and signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. The defensive back started in 15 games over his seven-year NFL career, per Pro Football Reference.

If you have more information about this case for MPD, you can reach out to its anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

