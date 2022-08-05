Watch Now
Missing 6-year-old National City girl found

Posted at 4:09 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 20:19:15-04

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A 6-year-old girl who went missing Thursday has been found, according to California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, 6-year-old Skye Delarosa disappeared around 9:30 p.m. The agency believed she was taken by her mother, 27-year-old Bree Sowder Crowell. Crowell reportedly does not have legal custody of her daughter.

The details surrounding where she was found are unclear at this time.

