Missing 6-year-old National City girl found

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A 6-year-old girl who went missing Thursday has been found, according to California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, 6-year-old Skye Delarosa disappeared around 9:30 p.m. The agency believed she was taken by her mother, 27-year-old Bree Sowder Crowell. Crowell reportedly does not have legal custody of her daughter.

The details surrounding where she was found are unclear at this time.



**The ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY has been deactivated. The child has been located.** https://t.co/M6EbuM6wI1 — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) August 5, 2022