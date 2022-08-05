Missing 6-year-old National City girl found

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A 6-year-old girl who went missing Thursday has been found, according to California Highway Patrol.
According to CHP, 6-year-old Skye Delarosa disappeared around 9:30 p.m. The agency believed she was taken by her mother, 27-year-old Bree Sowder Crowell. Crowell reportedly does not have legal custody of her daughter.
The details surrounding where she was found are unclear at this time.
**The ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY has been deactivated. The child has been located.** https://t.co/M6EbuM6wI1
— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) August 5, 2022
ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY - San Diego County@NATIONALCITYPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/Au4ZZoTqWk— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) August 5, 2022