Emperor penguin chick hatches at SeaWorld San Diego for 1st time in 13 years

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new heir to the throne was born in San Diego as an emperor penguin chick hatched at SeaWorld for the first time since 2010.

According to SeaWorld's press release, the chick hatched on Sept. 12 following an intricate process to make sure conditions were ideal for the penguin and egg.

SeaWorld San Diego says it is the only place where emperor penguins can be found in the Western Hemisphere outside of Antarctica, and this hatching is cause for celebration since the species has a threatened designation under the Endangered Species Act.

“Bringing this chick into the world and ensuring her well-being and survival around the clock has been a very rewarding process for me and the entire SeaWorld Aviculture team,” said Justin Brackett, curator of birds at SeaWorld San Diego. “Every decision regarding her well-being was made with the upmost care and consideration by our expert team and veterinary staff. We are looking forward to learning more about her and watching her unique personality develop as she continues to grow.”

Climate change is causing Antarctic sea ice to melt at record levels, leading to rising sea levels that threaten the penguins, SeaWorld says.

A recent scientific study showed the lack of sea ice caused four of the five emperor penguin colonies scientists observed to have experienced "total breeding failure."

"Emperor penguins are dependent on sea ice as their habitat for breeding, raising chicks, and molting," the press release states. "Newly hatched chicks lack waterproof feathers required to swim or survive in the ocean."

Katie Propp, the chief operations officer at Penguins International, says SeaWorld's efforts to maintain genetic biodiversity for emperor penguins in its facilities are helping keep the species around for the future despite the habitat hardships.

"Seeing these majestic animals up close and educating the public about the threats they face in the wild is paramount to encourage the public to do something to save their wild counterparts," Propp says.

SeaWorld's Penguin Encounter exhibit is home to a colony of 17 emperor penguins, and there are 300 other penguins there as well. The other species include king, gentoo, macaroni, chinstrap and adélie penguins. The snow-filled habitat is kept at a chilly 25 degrees, and resident penguins can swim and interact within the colony.

SeaWorld also has a colony of warm weather magellanic penguins that are native to South America. They live in a habitat outside the Penguin Encounter.

The main penguin exhibit is also home to about 90 puffins and murres.

SeaWorld is asking the public to vote between the following names for the young penguin: Pearl, Pandora and Astrid. Follow this link to cast your vote. The poll is open until midnight on Halloween.