Elected leaders, organizations sign joint statement supporting Pride events

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Pointing to rising anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, hostility and legislation, more than 140 San Diego-area organizations, elected and faith leaders and businesses issued a joint statement Monday supporting Pride events.

The joint statement underlines the importance of Pride events, "not just as celebrations, but also as potent symbols of defiance against hate, resilience against oppression, and an affirmation of existence."

The 141 signees include 72 organizations, institutions of faith, and businesses, as well as 69 community, faith, and elected leaders, including San Diego Pride, multiple churches, temples and synagogues, Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps and the San Diego Union-Tribune as well as Reps. Scott Peters and Sara Jacobs, state Sen. Steve Padilla, Assemblywoman Akilah Weber, District Attorney Summer Stephan and five members of the San Diego City Council.

"As leaders in our diverse communities, we stand united in condemning the growing threats against Pride events and the LGBTQ+ community at large," the statement reads. "We are deeply concerned by the escalating attacks and disruptive activities perpetrated by anti-LGBTQ+ groups, including extremist factions such as the Proud Boys. These attempts to incite fear, spread disinformation, and sow division within our society are unacceptable."

The statement goes on to condemn violence and hate speech and strikes a defiant tone against such.

"To all those spreading hate, we say this: We are not strangers to adversity," it reads. "We have faced it before and we will face it again. Our LGBTQ+ community is resilient, born from the crucible of struggle, and hardened by a history of vibrant resistance and radical love. Your fear, hate, and violence cannot silence us. We are many, we are diverse, and we are powerful."