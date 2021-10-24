Watch
Elderly man sleeping on sidewalk run over by car in San Diego

Posted at 3:27 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 18:27:58-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An elderly San Diego man was seriously injured after he was run over by a car while sleeping on a sidewalk in the Cortez neighborhood Sunday morning.

It happened at 8:50 a.m. in the 500 block of Beech Street.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the 58-year-old man was asleep near a driveway when a 65-year-old woman driving a 2019 Ford Edge drove in the designated bike lane and turned into the Ace parking lot.

The woman reportedly drove over the sleeping man. The victim was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

There is no word if the woman will face any charges.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

City News Service contributed to this story.

