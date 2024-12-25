El Cajon 11-year-old given 48 hours to live: Family hoping for 'Christmas Miracle'

Kevin Ouda runs with his teamates every week, but that routine run recently turned into a life threatening situation. On Saturday, Dec 21, he was hit by a car on North First Street in El Cajon.

“They were coming back up First street, just here at approximately 8:30 in the morning on Saturday when it happened,” said James Gregory, Kevin’s Muay Thai coach and owner of Pure Heart Muay Thai.

A dog, running out of nowhere led 11-year-old Kevin Ouda to jump back into the street, where he was hit by a car.

“They performed emergency surgery with head trauma to relieve pressure on the brain, which involves opening up the skull. Shortly after the surgery, the prognosis was for Kevin to pass away within 24 to 48 hours,” said Gregory.

That prognosis was given Saturday afternoon.

As of Christmas Eve, he is still holding strong.

“They expected his heart to fail. The last time that I checked with them, he has an extremely strong heartbeat and respiration and circulation, and so he is well alive still and fighting in my belief,” said Gregory.

Kevin fighting in the hospital, when he usually fights on the mat.

“So this is Kevin's Muay Thai championship belt. He won this in Phoenix, Arizona. He's so dedicated that he'll go home, and after he's finished his homework: practice and run on his own. He really, really loves the sport as much as any young person his age that I've ever worked with before,” said Gregory.

His family, and coach, and teammates keeping the faith that Kevin will survive.

“This is a parent and the family's worst nightmare to have something like this happen to a young person like this,” said Gregory.

A GoFundMe has been set up for medical expenses. To donate, head to this link.

