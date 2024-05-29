Eight injured in Mission Valley crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Eight people were injured Wednesday morning following a crash in Mission Valley just before noon.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:45 a.m. along I-8 west and Taylor Street.

A Sig Alert was also issued in the area as three lanes were closed. A total of eight patients were taken to multiple hospitals, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The condition of the victims is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.