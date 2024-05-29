Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Eight injured in Mission Valley crash

Mission Valley crash
Sky10
Mission Valley crash
Posted at 12:57 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 15:57:58-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Eight people were injured Wednesday morning following a crash in Mission Valley just before noon.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:45 a.m. along I-8 west and Taylor Street.

A Sig Alert was also issued in the area as three lanes were closed. A total of eight patients were taken to multiple hospitals, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The condition of the victims is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights